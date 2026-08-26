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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Threat to Kashmiri Pandits can’t be dismissed as digital noise: KP outfit

Threat to Kashmiri Pandits can’t be dismissed as digital noise: KP outfit

Said a community that was once subjected to threats through posters, mosque loudspeakers and whispered warnings is once again being confronted with a language of fear, this time through the internet and social media

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:06 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
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The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an association representing non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, has said the latest threat communication targeting Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley cannot be dismissed as “merely another piece of digital noise”, stressing that “brotherhood must manifest itself in protection, institutional accountability, social vigilance and an unequivocal rejection of intimidation.”

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KPSS chief Sanjay Tickoo, in a statement, said a community that was once subjected to threats through walls, posters, mosque loudspeakers and whispered warnings was once again being confronted with a language of fear, this time through the internet and social media.

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“There is something profoundly familiar about what is unfolding,” Tickoo said.

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He said the medium of intimidation may have changed, but its psychological objective remained similar.

“In the 1990s, intimidation travelled through walls, posters, loudspeakers and whispers. Today, it travels through screens, digital platforms and encrypted channels. The technology has changed, but the psychological objective remains chillingly similar: to make a Kashmiri Pandit feel that his birthplace is conditional, his property negotiable, his presence temporary and his safety dependent upon somebody else’s permission,” he said.

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Last week, another letter threatening Kashmiri Pandits surfaced on social media, triggering fear and anxiety among community members living in the Valley.

Tickoo said the latest episode should not be viewed merely as an isolated incident or reduced to the question of who created or circulated a particular poster.

He said a Kashmiri Pandit does not become an outsider because extraordinary circumstances forced him to leave his ancestral home, and that the right to remember one’s home cannot be criminalised. “The right to return cannot be portrayed as provocation. And the right to live without fear cannot be reduced to a request for sympathy,” he said.

The KPSS chief also said “brotherhood cannot become a substitute for protection”.

“Sentiment cannot substitute for security; assurances cannot substitute for intelligence; and appeals to harmony cannot substitute for accountability,” he said, adding that “brotherhood begins where fear ends.”

Tickoo said the return of Kashmiri Pandits had for years been described as essential to restoring the pluralistic character of Kashmir.

He stressed that the majority community should not be collectively held responsible for the crimes of militants, nor should the actions of a few be attributed indiscriminately to the entire society.

“Society must also possess the courage to examine the environment in which intimidation can emerge, information about individuals can circulate, and threats can once again be directed at a vulnerable minority,” he said.

“The Kashmiri Pandit community has repeatedly been asked to believe in the future of Kashmir. That faith should not be mistaken for blindness. Nor should its willingness to return be interpreted as a willingness to accept permanent vulnerability,” Tickoo said.

He said a Kashmiri Pandit does not need ceremonial expressions of brotherhood but concrete assurances of safety and protection. “He needs the confidence that his life is worth protecting before something happens to it. He needs the assurance that his ancestral property cannot gradually disappear from his possession simply because history forced him away,” Tickoo said.

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