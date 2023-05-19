Three detained under PSA for anti-national activities

Jammu, May 18
Acting tough against anti-national elements, the police in Baramulla district detained three persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for “anti-national activities” after obtaining formal detention orders, an official said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Tawseef Ahmad Parray, alias Gasha, a resident of Andergam village in Pattan tehsil; Ghulam Mohammad Lone, alias Gulla, a resident of Lachipora in Uri; and Shahzad Ahmad Malik, alias Shad Ponz, a resident of Singhpora in Pattan tehsil. They have been lodged in the Central Jail of Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. The police stated that many cases had been registered against these persons for their involvement in anti-national activities. Despite their names in many cases, they did not mend their ways, it stated.
Meanwhile, a joint team of the Army and the police unearthed a suspected hideout of terrorists in Poonch. An improvised explosive device (IED) was also seized. The recovery was made in the forest area of Salani village in Mendhar tehsil. Mendhar is the same area where an Army truck was ambushed by terrorists, killing five soldiers, last month.
An official informed that a joint team of Army’s 39 Rashtriya Rifles and the police searched the area after an input was generated through intelligence. During the search, the Army’s dog squad found the suspected IED near a rock. Other explosives were also recovered along with the IED. The explosives were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad in presence of the village sarpanch and others. A search operation continued till evening. (With IANS inputs)
Facing several cases
According to the police, Tawseef Ahmad Parray, Ghulam Mohammad Lone and Shahzad Ahmad Malik have been facing several cases pertaining to anti-national activities.
Hideout unearthed in Poonch
- A joint team of Army’s 39 Rashtriya Rifles and the police unearthed a suspected hideout of terrorists in Poonch. An improvised explosive device and other explosives were seized.
- The explosives were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad in presence of Salani village sarpanch among prominent people.
