Three drug peddlers arrested carrying heroin in Udhampur

PTI

Jammu: Three drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in two separate incidents in Udhampur district, the police said. Asif Hussain was caught on Sambal road during routine checking. Sunil Malik and Smile Gill were arrested on Salain Talab road. All of them have been booked, the police added. PTI

Schools reopen in Leh amid cultural events

Jammu: The schools in Leh reopened for Classes VI-XII on Monday. Cultural events were organised to ensure that the students were free of stress on the first day. Officials of the administration were present at every school where career counseling felicitations of rank holders in Classes X and XII were held. OC

163 animals rescued as smuggling bid foiled

Jammu: The police on Monday rescued 163 cows and other cattle and foiled a major smuggling bid in Ramban district, officials said. Acting on the specific inputs, police teams intercepted seven trucks at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district. As many as 63 animals were rescued and the trucks seized, officials said. The animals were being transported to the Valley with utmost cruelty, they added.