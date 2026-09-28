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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Three drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, heroin recovered

Three drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, heroin recovered

In another case, police attached the immovable property worth over Rs 20 lakh belonging to Zaher Abbass

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Three drug peddlers were arrested and heroin recovered from them at different places in Samba and Kathua districts, while immovable property of another peddler was attached in Doda district, police said on Sunday.

Surjeet Kumar was arrested after 8.23 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession during checking at SIDCO chowk in Samba district on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

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He said Kumar was riding a motorcycle when he was intercepted by police. His motorcycle has also been seized.

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Another drug peddler, Sanjeev Kumar of Haria Chak, was intercepted by a police patrolling party in Bari Brahamana area of Samba and recovered 6.23 grams of heroin during his frisking, the spokesman said.

In Kathua, he said police arrested Shamas Din following recovery of five grams of heroin from him during checking near Kukey chak late Saturday.

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He said all the three peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on.

In another case, police attached the immovable property worth over Rs 20 lakh belonging to Zaher Abbass, who was recently booked under NDPS case.

The property of the accused has been seized under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, the spokesman said, adding an attachment notice has been prominently displayed at the site to inform the public that any sale, purchase, lease, transfer, or creation of third-party interest in the property is prohibited.

The police have pledged to intensify their efforts in combating the drug menace within the community, the spokesman said, urging the public to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.

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