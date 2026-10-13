DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Three drug peddlers arrested in Jammu; two pistols, narcotics seized

Three drug peddlers arrested in Jammu; two pistols, narcotics seized

Case under various sections of NDPS and Arms Act registered

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

Three persons were arrested along with narcotics and a country-made pistol at two different places in Jammu, police said on Monday.

The arrested include police follower Shameem Begum, who was arrested following recovery of 15 grams of heroin from her two-wheeler during checking at Balol in Miran Sahib area, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He said a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against her and further investigation is on.

Advertisement

“The accused is employed as a follower in the police. The action reiterates Jammu police’s commitment to enforcing the law impartially, irrespective of an individual’s position or affiliation,” the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify its supply network and other possible linkages, he said.

Advertisement

In another successful operation, police arrested two suspected criminals and recovered two pistols and 113 grams of heroin from their possession during patrolling in Digiana Industrial Estate area, the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused were identified as Vansh Sharma and Yogeshwar Singh, both residents of Bari Brahmana, he said.

A pistol, a digital weighing machine and 100 grams of heroin were recovered from Sharma’s possession, and a country-made pistol and 13 grams of heroin was recovered from Singh, the spokesperson said, adding that a case  under various sections of NDPS and Arms Act was registered against them and further investigation is on.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts