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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Three former BDC chairmen resign from BJP in Reasi

Three former BDC chairmen resign from BJP in Reasi

Chander Mohan Singh (Block Panthal), Sham Lal Bhagat (Block Katra) and Ashok Thakur (Block Bhomag) submitted their resignation letters

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma. PTI file
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Three former Block Development Council (BDC) chairmen associated with the BJP in Reasi district have jointly tendered their resignations from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect, a party leader said on Monday.

Chander Mohan Singh (Block Panthal), Sham Lal Bhagat (Block Katra) and Ashok Thakur (Block Bhomag) submitted their resignation letters to the BJP district president on October 31, the leader said, asking not to be named.

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In the letter, the leaders requested the BJP leadership to formally accept their resignations and ensure the removal of their names from the party's primary membership records with immediate effect.

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Although they have not cited any specific reason for their exit, sources close to them indicated that resentment over the functioning of the party leadership and alleged grievances within the organisation may have contributed to their decision.

The leaders, however, declined to comment on the reasons behind their resignation. Their exit is being viewed as a setback for the BJP's organisational structure in Reasi, particularly in view of their long association with the party and the positions they held at the grassroots and district levels.

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Singh had served as a former state executive member of the BJP Panchayati Raj Cell, while Bhagat was a member of the BJP District Executive Body. Thakur held the position of Prabhari (In-charge) of Mandal Reasi and district secretary.

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