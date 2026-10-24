Three held for stealing 193 animals

A highland cattle raid unfolded in the pastures of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district earlier this month as thugs left with a bounty of wool and horns.

They drove away with a staggering 193 animals — a bleating fortune worth Rs 25 lakh.

Advertisement

However, the police, which had launched a massive hunt, finally caught up with the thieves this week. Three suspects have been arrested and all livestock recovered, the police said.

Advertisement

On October 8, a group of thugs descended upon Humpathri meadows in the DK Marg area of south Kashmir district, beat up women guarding the livestock, before ruthlessly rounding up the only source of their livelihood.

An astonishing 181 sheep and 12 goats vanished, as if into thin air.

Advertisement

A complaint was lodged at the DK Marg police post, prompting the police to register an FIR and initiate an investigation.