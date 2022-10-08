Three IEDs, as many sticky bombs seized in JK's Kathua

Jammu, October 8
Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and three sticky bombs, part of a consignment dropped by drones from across the border, were recovered on Saturday in Kathua, a senior police officer said.
The recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, who was arrested from Kathua on October 2, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.
According to police, the terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat alias Umar Farooq of Billawar village was in multiple contacts with JeM operating from Pakistan through different social media apps and had received a consignment of IEDs and sticky bombs to carry out attacks in the Jammu region.
"He was earlier convicted in a case and was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail for 14 years and was released in 2019. He had developed relations with JeM terrorist Fareed who had returned to his country, Pakistan after serving his jail term in J&K," the police said. He was planning to revive old terrorist activities in his area by roping in other old terrorists at the behest of Pakistan-based commanders, they added.
A police official said the latest recovery was made from the Malhar village of Kathua and the search operation was underway at the time the last reports were received.
"An operation was launched on the disclosure of the arrested terrorist and a total of six explosive devices – three IEDs and three sticky bombs – were recovered so far," he said.
Earlier, a sticky bomb was recovered from Bhat at the time of his arrest.
