Three J&K players selected for soft tennis world championship

Three players from the Khelo India Soft Tennis Centre have been selected to represent India at the World Soft Tennis Championship to be held in China from October 26 to 31.

According to an official statement, the selection was made by the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India on the recommendation of the J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association. The achievement reflects the players’ consistent performances, dedication and hard work over the years.

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The selected players, Sidhani Singh, Shreemai Bhatt and Madhvender Singh Sambyal, have won medals at various national-level championships, bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir through their outstanding performances.

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Further boosting their credentials, Shreemai Bhatt and Madhvender Singh Sambyal recently impressed at the Junior National Soft Tennis Championship held in Srinagar. Shreemai secured two bronze medals, while Madhvender won a bronze medal.

The statement credited the success of the athletes to the guidance and mentorship of coach Indu Bhushan, whose training and support have played a key role in their development.

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“These achievements reflect the growing strength of soft tennis in Jammu and Kashmir and the impact of sustained coaching and structured training programmes,” it said.

The selection of the three players for the world championship is a matter of pride for the Khelo India Soft Tennis Centre as well as the Union Territory, the statement added.

It said the accomplishment highlights the importance of the Khelo India initiative in identifying and nurturing young sporting talent and preparing athletes for success at national and international levels.