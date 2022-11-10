Three killed, 16 injured as buses collide in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed while 16 others were injured after two buses collided in Samba district on Wednesday. The collision occurred on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak due to overspeeding during an overtake attempt, officials said. pti

Mughal road, Srinagar-Leh highway shut due to snow

Jammu: The Srinagar-Leh highway as well as the Mughal road remained closed due to snow at Zojila Pass and Peer-ki-Gali, respectively. The weatherman had predicted snow and rainfall at several places. The Jammu-Srinagar highway too remained closed for three hours due to breakdown of at least five vehicles.