Three killed, 16 injured as buses collide in Samba

Jammu: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed while 16 others were injured after two buses collided in Samba district on Wednesday. The collision occurred on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak due to overspeeding during an overtake attempt, officials said. pti
Mughal road, Srinagar-Leh highway shut due to snow
Jammu: The Srinagar-Leh highway as well as the Mughal road remained closed due to snow at Zojila Pass and Peer-ki-Gali, respectively. The weatherman had predicted snow and rainfall at several places. The Jammu-Srinagar highway too remained closed for three hours due to breakdown of at least five vehicles.
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
I-T raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
