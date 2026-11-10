Three Ladakh groups announce boycott of local body elections

As Ladakh prepares for panchayat and municipal elections later this month, the first since the Union Territory was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir, three prominent organisations, including the influential Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), have announced a boycott of the polls, citing harsh winter conditions and large-scale seasonal migration.

In Kargil, meanwhile, several groups have called for a shutdown on Tuesday to demand the deferment of the proposed Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, which they fear may be held during the peak winter season. The UT administration has not yet announced the schedule for the LAHDC polls.

On Monday, LBA president Chering Dorjay Lakrook said representatives of the Nambardar Association, the LBA and the Ladakh Gonpa Association met in Leh and unanimously decided to boycott the elections.

“About 70 nambardars submitted a proposal seeking a boycott of the elections, which was supported by the LBA and the Gonpa Association,” he said.

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Lakrook said the timing of the elections was the primary reason behind the decision, as a significant section of the population migrates from the region during winter.

“When Ladakh was part of Jammu and Kashmir, elections were often deferred because of the severe winter conditions. However, the present administration has ignored these concerns and announced the elections when nearly half of the population has migrated due to winter,” he said.

He also questioned the administration’s decision not to specify the date for the declaration of results in the election notification, claiming it had raised suspicions.

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“They have not mentioned the date of declaration of results in the notification. We feel there could be some conspiracy behind this,” Lakrook alleged.

Last month, the Ladakh administration announced elections to panchayats and municipal committees in Leh and Kargil, with polling scheduled for this month.

On Sunday, Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa Jan wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging reconsideration and deferment of the proposed LAHDC elections. He cited harsh winter conditions, seasonal migration and the need for a comprehensive revision of electoral rolls.

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In his letter, Jan said several “critical geographical, climatic, logistical and administrative considerations” should be taken into account before finalising the election schedule.

Meanwhile, groups in Kargil have intensified their demand for postponement of the LAHDC polls.

“We have called a shutdown against the proposed LAHDC elections, which we are hearing may be held during winter. We want the elections to be conducted after the winter season,” Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili told The Tribune.

He said concerns over the delimitation exercise and the suspension of ongoing talks were among the reasons behind the shutdown call.

Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia, Kargil, an influential religious and social organisation, has also demanded that the LAHDC elections be deferred until April-May 2027, citing harsh weather conditions and seasonal migration.

In a statement, the organisation said the elections should be held in April-May 2027 to ensure maximum voter participation.

“The democratic process must be inclusive and accessible, ensuring that every eligible citizen gets a fair and equal opportunity to participate irrespective of geographical or climatic constraints. The prevailing circumstances in Ladakh are clearly not conducive to ensuring such meaningful public participation,” said its president, Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, who is also a member of the LG Ladakh Advisory Council.