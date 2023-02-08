Three Lashkar aides nabbed in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 7
The police arrested three Lashkar-e-Toiba associates from Lasjan in Srinagar and seized over Rs 31 lakh on Tuesday. A police spokesman said Umar Adil Dar, Bilal Asmad Sidiqi and Salik Mehraj were carrying a bag and trying to avoid a checkpoint at Lasjan crossing on the highway when they were caught during a routine checking.
They were apprehended and Rs 31.65 lakh, a mobile phone and 13 pages of LeT letter pad were seized. “They were working as terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba. They got money on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers to strengthen its cadres in Srinagar,” the spokesman added.
