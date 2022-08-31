Three Lashkar militants shot dead in Shopian

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 30

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir on Tuesday. Identified as Danish Khursheed Bhat, Tanveer Wani and Towseef Bhat, they were local residents. The gunfight broke out in the afternoon after a joint team of security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation on a specific input about the presence of militants in Nagbal village of Shopian district.

“As the joint search party neared a suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon security men, triggering retaliation,” a police spokesperson said.

In the ensuing encounter, three militants were gunned down, the police said. The slain militants were affiliated with the LeT. Their bodies were retrieved and incriminating materials, along with two AK rifles, were found at the encounter site.

Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar said the deceased had been involved in several terror cases. “Danish was involved in the recruitment of youth into terror ranks in Shopian,” he added.

