Three major urban projects worth nearly Rs 2,700 crore approved in J&K

In a step towards “accelerating sustainable and investment-driven urban transformation” in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory Level High Powered Steering Committee (UTHPSC) on Tuesday approved three major urban development projects with a cumulative base cost of Rs 2,692.58 crore under the Government of India’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF).

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The meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, was attended by senior officers of the administration.

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According to a government spokesman, the projects identified by the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) include TARANG (Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth) in Jammu, Walled City and Nigeen Lakefront Revitalisation in Srinagar, and KRIPA (Katra Revitalisation Through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities) in Reasi.

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The projects are designed to combine public investment with market-linked financing and private participation to create modern, sustainable and economically vibrant urban spaces.

The approvals mark a significant step in J&K’s efforts to leverage the UCF framework for transformative urban infrastructure while unlocking additional institutional, municipal and private capital for large-scale development.

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With an estimated cost of Rs 1,567.91 crore, TARANG envisages comprehensive regeneration of the Tawi riverfront and surrounding urban areas through a combination of public infrastructure and PPP-led commercial development.

The project’s funding structure includes Rs 307.05 crore each from the Government of India and the UT government, while Rs 953.81 crore is proposed to be mobilised through market and PPP financing.

The PPP component will facilitate the development of a high-end residential group housing project, an upscale hotel, a modern retail mall and associated Left Bank road infrastructure, the spokesman said.

Officials said the Central Island would also be developed through a luxury resort project.

The project further provides for extensive structural and river-protection works, including a diaphragm wall, embankment filling, retaining walls with anchor slabs and interceptor drainage infrastructure.

According to the spokesman, the three projects reflect the UCF’s emphasis on developing bankable and investment-ready urban projects by combining government support with market-based financing.

“The approach is aimed not only at creating modern urban infrastructure but also at ensuring that such assets generate sustainable economic activity and long-term revenue streams,” he said.