Three-member panel formed to probe Doda bus accident

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 16

A three-member committee has been formed by the Divisional Commissioner to know the circumstances that lead to the Doda mishap. The panel has started its investigation into the incident.

The committee comprises the Doda Additional District Magistrate, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) and Superintending Engineer of the PWD. While probing the case, the panel will focus the driver, road condition and bus condition.

The committee members visited the accident site on Thursday to assess the area in Assar, where the accident occurred. The mishap took place on National Highway 244, when the bus was apparently not able to negotiate a sharp curve and collided with the crash barriers before rolling down a deep gorge.

The purpose of a roadside crash barrier in mountainous areas is to prevent the vehicle from falling into gorge or river. However, as the barriers in this particular accident were not able to stop the bus, the committee will also test their quality and whether they were properly installed.

The other aspect includes the condition of the bus. As per official records, the bus was registered in 2020 and was in good condition. Sources said as per documents, the bus complied with the road safety regulations. The committee will check the tyres and other parts of the bus, the sources said. They said steering of the bus would also be tested to know if there was some technical glitch.

The members are also likely to question the injured passengers on the driver, who also died in the accident. Locals have alleged that drivers moving on mountainous routes in Doda and Kishtwar get little rest before they are sent on the next journey. The sources said the committee would look into this aspect to know if the driver of the ill-fated bus rested properly before taking the wheels.

As per the order of the Divisional Commissioner, “it is important to look into the circumstances leading to the accident which resulted in loss of precious lives”. The committee has been asked to submit its report in a week.

#Doda #Jammu