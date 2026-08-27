Three more arrested in Kishtwar minor’s rape case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police, formed to investigate the alleged rape and “forced abortion” of a minor due to which she died in Kishtwar recently, has arrested three more accused persons.

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The police had — on August 21 — arrested the victim’s teacher, who is accused of raping and impregnating her, and his brother, who helped the accused in forcing the victim to undergo the abortion process.

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Officials informed that three more persons who had helped the accused conceal his crime have been arrested and are being questioned. The victim was a student at a government school in the Chatroo area of the district and was allegedly sexually assaulted by her teacher Khalid Hussain Sheikh. Sheikh has now been placed under suspension by the Education Department.

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The SIT has also seized CCTV footage from the Kishtwar hospital where the girl was brought dead. The police have questioned 20 people, including those from the school where the victim studied and the health facilities that might have helped the accused in the abortion process.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Tuesday issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and SSP Kishtwar in connection with the case and have given them five days to respond.