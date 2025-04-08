DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Three more groups dissociate from Hurriyat: Shah

Three more groups dissociate from Hurriyat: Shah

Vision for united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as 11 such organisations have shunned separatism so far
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:14 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file
The Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front have disassociated themselves from separatists conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

He asserted that the move demonstrated people’s trust in the Constitution.

The announcement came in the midst of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as 11 such organisations have shunned separatism so far, proclaiming unwavering support for it.

During his visit, Shah visited a forward post along the India-Pakistan International Border on Monday.

He is set to review the security situation in the Union Territory on Tuesday.

