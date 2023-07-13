Three non-locals shot at in J-K’s Shopian

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 13

Three non-locals were injured in a terrorist attack on Thursday evening in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Two pistol-borne masked men entered a rented accommodation of non-local labourers at Gagraen village of Shopian district.

The terrorists fired indiscriminately on three non-locals labourers, leaving them grievously wounded, an official said.

The injured were taken to nearby district hospital Shopian, where after first aid they were referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

The injured were identified as Anmol Kumar, son of Amardeep, Hiralal Yadav, son of Darsi Yadav, and Pintoo Kumar son of Susheel Kumar, all residents of Supaul district in Bihar.

All the injured have multiple fire arm injuries, police officer said.

However, all were conscious and responsive at the time of referral to Srinagar, he said.

Doctors say all the injured will survive as their vital organs are safe from injuries.

After the attack, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

