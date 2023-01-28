Three of family found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

Banihal (J-K), January 28
A couple and their daughter were found dead Saturday inside their house in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, in a case of suspected asphyxiation, officials said.
Another daughter of the couple was evacuated to a hospital in an unconscious condition, they said.
Neighbours found no movement inside the mud house of Chain Singh in snow-bound Sandrot village of Balihote. They went inside and saw Singh (67), his wife Shankri Devi (62) and their daughter Tesha Devi (30) dead, while 40-year-old Sonika Devi, the elder daughter of Singh, was found breathing and shifted to the hospital, the officials said.
Police have rushed to the scene and further details are awaited, they said, adding some domestic animals were also found dead inside the same room.
