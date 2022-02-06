Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers gunned down by BSF along IB in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, February 6
Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers were gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.
Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from them.
Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu told PTI that the movement of the smugglers was picked up by the border guards around 2.30 am.
The Pakistani narcotic smugglers were killed in the subsequent firing and 36 packets of drugs, suspected to be containing heroin, were recovered from the scene.
The search operation in the area was in progress when last reports came in, the officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
President, PM lead tributes; the demise signals end of an er...
India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever
She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...
An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar
'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...
‘All will abide’, tweets Navjot Sidhu as Rahul Gandhi arrives in Punjab to announce CM face
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Election Commission extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls
Relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets