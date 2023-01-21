Three siblings of Doda district clear JKAS exam

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Three siblings from far-off Doda district have cleared the J&K Administrative Services exam. The family of Huma Anjum Wani, her sister Ifra Anjum Wani and brother Suhail Ahmad Wani belongs to Bhalessa in the district but resides in Jammu. A total of 187 candidates were able to clear the exam. Ifra is a postgraduate in Physics but both her siblings have done masters in Political Science. oc

Health committee formed for G-20 leaders

Srinagar: The J&K administration on Friday constituted a health committee to ensure proper medical care for G20 leaders, who would attend various events in J&K. The committee will deploy mobile and air ambulances for medical evacuation and establish blood banks and reserve hospital beds during the G20 event. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, RK Goyal will head the five-member committee. oc

Defence MoS Bhatt reviews Army’s preparedness

Jammu: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt reviewed the operational preparedness of soldiers in Jammu on Friday. He visited the Tiger Division of Rising Star Corps and paid tributes to the bravehearts during a wreath laying ceremony at Balidan Stambh in Jammu. “The minister lauded troops’ morale for maintaining highest standards of professionalism," a spokesperson of the Army said.