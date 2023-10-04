Three soldiers injured in Rajouri encounter

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 3

Heavy exchange of gunfire continued between security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Broh in Kalakote of Rajouri district on Tuesday. Three soldiers were reportedly injured late on Monday evening when the encounter broke out after a search operation was launched.

It is believed that two or three heavily armed terrorists, after infiltrating into Rajouri from the Line of Control (LoC), managed to reach Kalakote. The operation follows another encounter on September 12 in which two terrorists were shot dead in Narla area in Rajouri.

While Kalakote and Narla are not close to the LoC, it is believed that many groups of terrorists have been making attempts to infiltrate. After intrusion, terrorists mostly hide in the forest areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi where multiple encounters have taken place in the recent past. Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that due to continuous intelligence flow, area domination and resultant pressure on the terrorists, a specific input about the movement of some unidentified individuals was received by the police on October 1.

“A joint operation by the Army and the police was launched in Kalakote. Presently, intense operations are under progress,” he said.

Army’s para commandos and dog squad have also been sent to the area. Wary of Kokernag encounter in Kashmir in which senior Army and police officials were killed recently, surveillance is being conducted so that terrorists do not make any attempt to flee taking advantage of the forest area, sources informed.

The operation started early on Monday when heavy deployment of Army and police personnel was made in the area after inputs regarding presence of terrorists. Roads leading to the area were closed and soldiers and police personnel entered the area with caution. During the initial exchange of firing, three soldiers were injured and later hospitalised.

At least 25 terrorists have been shot dead in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi in different encounters since the start of the year. There have been credible reports that Pakistan has been trying to revive terrorism in Jammu division.

While the Army has not accepted that any successful infiltration took place in Rajouri and Poonch, the number of terrorists going up in the region suggests otherwise.

“As the operation is being conducted in a difficult terrain, it is being done very deliberately to avoid collateral damage,” said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.Army helicopters and drones were seen flying in the area.

#Jammu #Rajouri