Three ultras arrested for planting two IEDs

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 1

The Rajouri police have arrested three persons who were behind planting two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on January 8 and 18 in the district.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Haseeb Mughal, during a press conference in Rajouri today, said that the accused have been identified as Majid Dar, a local of Rajouri town; Zohaib Khan of Manjakote in the district; and their leader Mohammad Jabbar of Darati village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot of Poonch district. Jabbar’s brother Mohammad Ibrar who was involved in terror activities is already in jail.

“The module was working on the directions of their handlers across LoC who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. Many IEDs have been seized from their possession that were supposed to be used in other attacks,” said the DIG.

Two IEDs were seized from different areas of Rajouri, including Dandote in Budhal on January 8 and Kheora within the town on January 18. The DIG informed that it was on the basis of information by locals that they were able to make the arrests. Electronic signatures were also used to authenticate the information.

“The IED in town was placed near a shortcut to GMC Rajouri which is used by many people. The explosive had the sophisticated mechanism of pressure as well as timer. In case no one stepped on the IED, it would have gone off in a time set by the planter,” said the DIG.