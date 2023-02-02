Three ultras arrested for planting two IEDs

Jammu, February 1
The Rajouri police have arrested three persons who were behind planting two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on January 8 and 18 in the district.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Haseeb Mughal, during a press conference in Rajouri today, said that the accused have been identified as Majid Dar, a local of Rajouri town; Zohaib Khan of Manjakote in the district; and their leader Mohammad Jabbar of Darati village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot of Poonch district. Jabbar’s brother Mohammad Ibrar who was involved in terror activities is already in jail.
“The module was working on the directions of their handlers across LoC who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. Many IEDs have been seized from their possession that were supposed to be used in other attacks,” said the DIG.
Two IEDs were seized from different areas of Rajouri, including Dandote in Budhal on January 8 and Kheora within the town on January 18. The DIG informed that it was on the basis of information by locals that they were able to make the arrests. Electronic signatures were also used to authenticate the information.
“The IED in town was placed near a shortcut to GMC Rajouri which is used by many people. The explosive had the sophisticated mechanism of pressure as well as timer. In case no one stepped on the IED, it would have gone off in a time set by the planter,” said the DIG.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...