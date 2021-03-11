Three ultras gunned down in 2 encounters in Kashmir

1 of them hailed from Pakistan

Three ultras gunned down in 2 encounters in Kashmir

The Pak militant killed in Sopore on Monday. PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 7

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in Kupwara and one in Shopian today. One of those killed in Kupwara has been identified as Tufail of Pakistan. The other one, Ishtiaq Ahmad Lone, hailed from Tral in Kashmir.

Nadeem Ahmad Rather, alias Kamran, who was killed in Shopian, hailed from Ashmuji village in Kulgam. As per police records, he had been active since 2020 and worked for the LeT before switching over to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Kupwara gunfight took place after a joint team of the Army and the police launched an operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the forest area of Chaktaras-Kandi area bordering the Line of Control. Arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, have been seized. A search operation is still going in the area to nab the other hiding militants.

The police believe the duo had gone to Kupwara to receive the three militants who escaped from Monday’s operation in Zaloora area of Sopore in which one Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba militant had been killed.

Kupwara’s is the seventh gunfight in north Kashmir since May 11, triggering fears of fresh infiltration of militants through the Line of Control. In February 2021, India and Pakistan reaffirmed the ceasefire along the LoC, resulting in a major decline in violence in north Kashmir.

On May 2, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, former General Officer Commanding of Army’s 15 Corps, had said that only one infiltration attempt was made in 2022 which was foiled. However, sources say militants have managed to sneak in, but security agencies have remained tight-lipped over it. According to official data, 27 foreigners among 92 militants have been killed across Kashmir. The majority of the slain militants were linked with the LeT or its shadow group ‘The Resistance Front’.

After foiling infiltration attempts, the Army had issued a statement, saying the LoC ceasefire is a “new deceit” by Pakistan.

Over 12 detained

  • Over 12 persons were detained by the police during raids across J&K for allegedly being in touch with terrorist commanders in Pakistan
  • The police said many recent killings were carried out by hybrid militants at the behest of such commanders, including Sajad Gul and Ashiq Nengroo
  • The Pakistan-based commanders are designated as terrorists by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the UAPA

Infiltrators killed recently

May 26: 3 ultras shot in Kupwara

May 25: 3 killed in Baramulla

May 20: One shot near Tangdhar

May 13: 2 gunned down in Bandipora, who fled May 11 gunfight

May 11: One newly infiltrated local terrorist shot in Bandipora forests

