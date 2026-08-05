DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Tight security in Srinagar for anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

Tight security in Srinagar for anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

In 2019, Centre abrogated Article 370 of Constitution that gave special position to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:34 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Srinagar. Image credit/ANI
Advertisement

Tight security arrangements were put in place in Srinagar city—the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir—on Wednesday to thwart protests by political parties on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, officials said.

Advertisement

The National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have called for protests to mark the day when, in 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special position to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The officials said a heavy deployment of security forces has been made in the city, especially around the Lal Chowk City centre.

Advertisement

They said as a precautionary measure, roads leading to the NC as well as the PDP headquarters here have been sealed.

Both the NC and the PDP have called for protests to mark the day.

Advertisement

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday night led her party’s candle light vigil and a sit in outside the party headquarters to protest the Centre’s decision.

She called for restoration of J-K’s special status.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts