Timber dealer’s house raided in terror case

PTI

Srinagar, June 8

The State Investigation Agency on Saturday raided the residence of a timber dealer in the old city here in connection with an 11-year-old terror attack in Sopore which left four policemen dead, officials said.

The SIA sleuths carried out the searches at the residence of Ahmadullah Malla in the Nawab Bazar area of the city in the early hours and seized some material and documents, the officials said.

They said the raid was carried out as part of the investigations into the April 2013 terror attack in the Hygam area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

