Time for varsities to step up & lead innovation, says Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 89th meeting of the University Council of the University of Jammu at Lok Bhavan.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Sakeena Masood Itoo, Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare Departments; Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu; Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir; KS Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Jammu; Mohd Mobin, Vice-Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, and others.

Advertisement

The University Council, which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, accorded in-principle approval to various agenda items and proposals including inclusion of several provisions in alignment with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and UGC guidelines. These included adoption of Strategic Action Plan (2025–2030); introduction of Five-Year Integrated UG-PG Programme in Mathematical Sciences; guidelines of the grant of duty leaves to teachers; constitution of Jammu University Animal Welfare Club; establishment of a Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialectics and Emotional Intelligence (CRCD&EI); change of nomenclature of B.Tech (Information Technology) to B.Tech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation) in the four-year undergraduate programme.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that universities must set benchmarks for innovation and research and make regular revision of courses to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge IT technologies. “It’s time for universities to step up and lead innovation, building skills and solving society’s toughest challenges,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He directed the University of Jammu to collaborate with financial institutions to boost student employability and to conduct a rigorous impact assessment of existing skill development courses.

Advertisement

He further asked the university to take dedicated measures for promotion of studies in local cultural heritage, languages and arts and the revival of the Guru Nanak Dev Chair of Sufi Studies.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the universities must develop advanced early warning systems for natural disasters and provide solutions to local challenges.

The council reviewed the progress of the Gandhi Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies and the expansion of IT-enabled services. To ensure administrative efficiency, the Lieutenant Governor directed the streamlining of the e-office system, implementation of IT-enabled services and the timely completion of all ongoing infrastructure projects.

Discussions were also held on streamlining the process of direct recruitments for various posts, effective implementation of a robust and comprehensive sports policy of the university and enhancing the overall quality of teaching, learning and research at the university.