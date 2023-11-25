‘Tipsy’ driver, passengers held after Doda mishap

Jammu, November 24
Days after 39 people were killed in a bus accident in Doda district, another commercial vehicle carrying a marriage party met with an accident. However, there were no fatalities.
The driver of the commercial vehicle bearing registration number JK06A-9503 was found in an inebriated state and was arrested by the police. He has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Batroo Khellani and was driving the vehicle from Jammu. The accident took place near Bhata Morh in Assar.
“This vehicle along with two other vehicles was carrying a marriage party from Jammu towards Bulandpur area of Assar and were travelling during night hours in the area, which is hilly and of tough terrain,” said a Doda police official.
“Police found driver of the Eeco vehicle and few other persons of the marriage party in drunken condition. In this regard, a case under relevant sections was registered. Police have arrested the driver, besides few other people of the marriage party, who were also in an inebriated condition,” said the police official.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...