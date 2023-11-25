‘Tipsy’ driver, passengers held after Doda mishap

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 24

Days after 39 people were killed in a bus accident in Doda district, another commercial vehicle carrying a marriage party met with an accident. However, there were no fatalities.

The driver of the commercial vehicle bearing registration number JK06A-9503 was found in an inebriated state and was arrested by the police. He has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Batroo Khellani and was driving the vehicle from Jammu. The accident took place near Bhata Morh in Assar.

“This vehicle along with two other vehicles was carrying a marriage party from Jammu towards Bulandpur area of Assar and were travelling during night hours in the area, which is hilly and of tough terrain,” said a Doda police official.

“Police found driver of the Eeco vehicle and few other persons of the marriage party in drunken condition. In this regard, a case under relevant sections was registered. Police have arrested the driver, besides few other people of the marriage party, who were also in an inebriated condition,” said the police official.

