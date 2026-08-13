Tiranga living embodiment of India’s consciousness and pride: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday participated in the Tiranga Yatra and urged citizens to reflect “on their contribution to building the India envisioned by the nation’s forefathers.”

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Following the yatra in Srinagar, he addressed citizens and said the Tiranga is the living embodiment of India’s consciousness and pride.

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He emphasised that the Tiranga Yatra in the Kashmir Valley “sends a clear message that India must never stop and always move forward.”

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“In 2022, when the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, its purpose was to rekindle in every Indian’s heart a sense of closeness, respect, and emotional connection toward the tricolour. When the Tiranga flutters simultaneously on millions of homes, 140 crore Indians’ hearts beat as one in a single sentiment, a single faith, a single resolve. Today, Tiranga Yatra has evolved into a festival of people’s consciousness, a tradition of patriotism, and a cultural value binding every citizen to the motherland,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their remarkable participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga and Vande Mataram campaigns, noting that their enthusiasm had become a source of inspiration for the entire nation. He said the Tiranga is the soul of the nation and ‘Vande Mataram’ is the immortal voice of that soul.

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Sinha urged citizens to reflect on their contribution to building the India envisioned by the nation’s forefathers. He emphasised that while martyrs defended the nation with their blood, today’s generation must defend it with character, honesty, hard work, unity and service.

Sinha also called upon people to take collective and personal responsibility for shaping Jammu and Kashmir’s and India’s future. He urged them to ensure that the Tiranga not only flies high at every home but also remains present in their thoughts, character and actions.