Token distribution for registration of Amarnath yatra underway

Hundreds of devotees lined up at designated centres here on Tuesday to avail tokens needed for on-the-spot registration of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

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The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

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The first batch of pilgrims will leave the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on July 2.

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The on-the-spot registration process for token holders will commence on Wednesday.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country lined up outside the registration centre from midnight to obtain tokens required for the registration process.

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Officials said 10 token distribution counters have been set up at the Tawi riverfront near the Jammu Artificial Lake under multi-tier security arrangements.

A heavy rush was witnessed in the early hours, keeping security personnel on their toes.

Over 4,000 people have arrived in Jammu for undertaking the pilgrimage to the cave shrine.

Ashwani Kadam from Pune, who arrived with his family of seven, said they had been waiting since Monday night to obtain the token.

"We sat in the queue from midnight and waited for the counters to open at 6 am. We are very happy to get the token for registration and are excited to be part of the first batch of pilgrims," he said.

Kadam said it had long been his family's wish to offer prayers at the cave shrine. "Our wish will finally be fulfilled. We feel blessed," he added.

Sunita Taneja from Delhi, who is undertaking the pilgrimage for the seventh time with a group of women, said they had been waiting for several hours to get the token.

"We have been waiting eagerly. There is some concern regarding the token availability, but everything depends on Baba's (Lord Shiva's) blessings. We are hopeful that we will get the token and have his darshan," she said.

Another pilgrim, Lal Ji Verma, said, "We have been waiting eagerly. We had Baba's darshan last year and are back again, hoping to have his blessings once more".

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Rakesh Minhas, said the token distribution had begun in a transparent manner.

"Ten token counters have been established at the Tawi riverfront. Registration, e-KYC verification and RFID issuance for token holders will begin tomorrow," he said.

Minhas said elaborate arrangements had been made for the convenience of pilgrims, including enhanced registration facilities, accommodation, sanitation, security and traffic management.

"Our token centre, along with e-KYC and RFID registration counters, is fully operational at the Tawi riverfront. Registration counters will also function at Geeta Bhawan, Ram Mandir and Bhagwati Nagar, as in previous years," he said.

He said accommodation for around 4,000 pilgrims, over 100 toilets and bathing units, round-the-clock community kitchens (langars), bedding, fans and other essential amenities had been arranged at the venue.

The Tawi riverfront would serve as the main facilitation centre for pilgrims, he said, while appealing to local residents to guide visiting devotees to the venue.

Clarifying the token distribution process, Minhas said every pilgrim must collect the token in person and only one token would be issued to each eligible devotee.

"Everyone, including family members, must stand in the queue individually. Children below 13 years and persons above 70 years are not eligible to undertake the pilgrimage as per the prescribed norms," he said.