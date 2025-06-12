Top Army commander reviews security situation in Doda, Rajouri

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, Lt General PK Mishra, on Thursday visited the visited forward posts and hinterland bases in Rajouri and Doda districts to review the operational preparedness.

Advertisement

An official informed that Lt Gen Mishra along with other senior officers from Delta force and Ace of Spades division conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness during visits to forward posts in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri and Bhaderwah in Doda.

They also visited the Corps Battle School, where the GOC commended troops for their professionalism, rigorous training and high standards in counterterrorism operations.

Advertisement

The visit comes amid reports of movement of terrorists in higher reaches of Doda district.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta, visited the far-off Padri area today to assess the security situation and review existing security measures. Notably Padri area of Bhaderwah carries its boundaries with neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

During the visit, the SSP held interaction with the nomads and other shopkeepers and listened to their security concerns. He assessed the deployment of security personnel and reviewed patrol strategies and issued directions to enhance security, maintain law and order, and address emerging challenges. He was accompanied by Additional SP, Bhaderwah, Vinod Kumar, SDPO, Bhaderwah, Shokat Ali and other officials.

Following the visit, the SSP held a comprehensive crime meeting with officers at Bhaderwah police station focusing on reviewing crime trends, statistics, and patterns. He discussed strategies to combat crime, including intelligence-led operations and issued directives to improve policing, enhance community engagement and strengthen investigation mechanisms.

The SSP emphasised the importance of proactive policing, community partnership and effective use of technology to ensure public safety.

During the meeting, all under investigation cases of the current year and backlog cases were discussed and necessary instructions were issued to expedite investigation.

The SSP issued directions to the officials to keep surveillance over suspects, drug addicts, OGWs and trouble creators.