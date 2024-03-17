Top police, Army officers review Jammu security

PTI

Jammu, March 16

DGP RR Swain and Lt General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the Jammu region ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the police said. Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary constituencies in the Jammu region are going to polls in the first two phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and 26 followed by three seats spread mostly in the Kashmir valley, including Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla on May 7, 13 and 20, respectively.

“The DGP and corps commander of the strategic 16 corps jointly presided over a high-level meeting and reviewed the security in the Jammu region keeping in view, among other things, the forthcoming parliamentary elections,” a police spokesman said.

#Jammu #Lok Sabha #Udhampur