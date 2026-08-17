Tourism, connectivity drive Ladakh’s development journey: L-G Saxena

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Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Polo Ground, Saxena said the tourist footfall during the first seven months of 2026 was nearly 98 per cent of the total arrivals recorded during the whole of 2025.

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“Ladakh received more than 3.30 lakh tourists by the end of July 2026, nearly 98 per cent of the total tourist arrivals recorded during the entire year 2025,” he said.

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Saxena said the creation of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory in 2019 had marked a significant milestone in its development journey. With the support of the Government of India and in response to the aspirations of the people, he said, the administration had focused on infrastructure, governance, healthcare, education, tourism, renewable energy, agriculture, water security, connectivity and social welfare.

He said the road network had expanded from 1,799 km before the formation of the UT to more than 4,200 km, while the number of bridges had increased from 19 to 72. Projects such as the Zojila Tunnel and Leh Bypass, he added, were further strengthening all-weather connectivity in the region.

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The L-G also highlighted the creation of five new districts—Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass—along with 17 new tehsils and 16 new engineering divisions, saying these measures had brought administration and public services closer to the people.

He said the ongoing process of establishing Hill Councils in all seven districts would strengthen grassroots democracy and ensure that development was tailored to local needs.

Emphasising sustainable development, Saxena highlighted initiatives such as Project Him Sarovar, Himalayan rock check dams, the Indus River Green Corridor, expansion of tap-water coverage, renewable energy projects and the commissioning of geothermal wells at Puga.

He also underlined measures to strengthen the Pashmina sector, including the establishment of the Ladakh Pashmina Development Board, incentives for more than 1,200 pashmina producers and an Rs 8 crore revolving fund to facilitate timely payments.

The L-G expressed gratitude to farmers, Changpa herders, teachers, doctors, nurses, health workers, engineers and other citizens for their contribution to Ladakh’s progress.

He called upon the youth to acquire knowledge, embrace innovation and make the most of the opportunities emerging in the rapidly changing Union Territory.

Saxena stressed that development and environmental protection must go hand in hand so that future generations inherit a Ladakh that remains prosperous, peaceful, vibrant and ecologically sustainable.