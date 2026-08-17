DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Tourism, connectivity drive Ladakh’s development journey: L-G Saxena

Tourism, connectivity drive Ladakh’s development journey: L-G Saxena

Said more than 3.30 lakh tourists visited the UT till the end of July this year

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ladakh L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena addresses the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Leh. PTI
Advertisement
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday said the Union Territory had witnessed significant progress in tourism, connectivity and infrastructure since its creation in 2019, with more than 3.30 lakh tourists visiting the region till the end of July this year.
Advertisement

Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Polo Ground, Saxena said the tourist footfall during the first seven months of 2026 was nearly 98 per cent of the total arrivals recorded during the whole of 2025.

Advertisement

“Ladakh received more than 3.30 lakh tourists by the end of July 2026, nearly 98 per cent of the total tourist arrivals recorded during the entire year 2025,” he said.

Advertisement

Saxena said the creation of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory in 2019 had marked a significant milestone in its development journey. With the support of the Government of India and in response to the aspirations of the people, he said, the administration had focused on infrastructure, governance, healthcare, education, tourism, renewable energy, agriculture, water security, connectivity and social welfare.

He said the road network had expanded from 1,799 km before the formation of the UT to more than 4,200 km, while the number of bridges had increased from 19 to 72. Projects such as the Zojila Tunnel and Leh Bypass, he added, were further strengthening all-weather connectivity in the region.

Advertisement

The L-G also highlighted the creation of five new districts—Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass—along with 17 new tehsils and 16 new engineering divisions, saying these measures had brought administration and public services closer to the people.

He said the ongoing process of establishing Hill Councils in all seven districts would strengthen grassroots democracy and ensure that development was tailored to local needs.

Emphasising sustainable development, Saxena highlighted initiatives such as Project Him Sarovar, Himalayan rock check dams, the Indus River Green Corridor, expansion of tap-water coverage, renewable energy projects and the commissioning of geothermal wells at Puga.

He also underlined measures to strengthen the Pashmina sector, including the establishment of the Ladakh Pashmina Development Board, incentives for more than 1,200 pashmina producers and an Rs 8 crore revolving fund to facilitate timely payments.

The L-G expressed gratitude to farmers, Changpa herders, teachers, doctors, nurses, health workers, engineers and other citizens for their contribution to Ladakh’s progress.

He called upon the youth to acquire knowledge, embrace innovation and make the most of the opportunities emerging in the rapidly changing Union Territory.

Saxena stressed that development and environmental protection must go hand in hand so that future generations inherit a Ladakh that remains prosperous, peaceful, vibrant and ecologically sustainable.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts