Tourism Dept invites T20 winning team

Srinagar, July 1
The Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir has invited the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team to visit the Union Territory as part of the celebrations. “Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!! We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honour to host you in the crown of Incredible India,” the department said in a post on its official X handle. India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...
Indian-American physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud
Mona Ghosh owns and operates Progressive Women's Healthcare,...