Tourist killed, 3 hurt as boulder falls on car

Banihal/Jammu, January 30
A 23-year-old tourist was killed and three others injured when a boulder fell on a car on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Ramban district on Sunday, police said.
The vehicle was carrying 12 people from south Kashmir’s Pahalgam hill resort to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. The incident occurred near Cafeteria Morh in the afternoon, they said.
Four tourists from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh were injured in the incident and taken to a hospital in Ramban, where one of them was declared brought dead.
Another critically injured patient was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, officials said. —
