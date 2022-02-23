Tourist spots in J&K to have liquor vends soon

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 22

The government, according to its excise policy for 2022-23, is all set to start liquor vends at tourist locations across J&K with high revenue potential. The policy will come into force from April 1, 2022 and will remain in force till March 31, 2023.

The Excise Department has also planned to issue licences for micro-breweries in the UT. “To encourage transition from high to low alcohol content beverages, the department shall issue micro-brewery licences at locations permitted by the Excise Commissioner. The procedure for grant of licence shall be notified by the Excise Commissioner separately,” the policy reads.

The excise policy clearly mentions that in case of objection on opening of a vend by locals, the licensee has to shut the vend and will be allowed to arrange an alternate premises in the same area by the excise commissioner within a period of 30 days subject to conditions. —