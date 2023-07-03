Tourist vehicle crashes into road divider, six injured

Jammu: Six persons were injured when a Kashmir-bound tourist vehicle crashed into a road divider near Tikri on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district on Sunday. The injured passengers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, the police said. Barring the driver, the condition of remaining injured was stated to be stable. PTI
Six arrested for ‘murdering’ man over land dispute
Jammu: Three couples were arrested for reportedly murdering a kin over a land dispute here last month, a police official said on Sunday. Darshan Lal was allegedly knocked to death by a tractor near his house in Chak Malal village of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on June 21. Later during investigation, the accident turned out to be a pre-planned murder, the police said.
