Trade delegation meets Omar, raises industry-related issues

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that genuine concerns of various sections of society would be addressed on priority, and reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

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The assurance was given during meetings with several public and trade delegations, which called on the chief minister here and presented a wide range of developmental and industry-related issues while seeking continued policy support and facilitation, officials said.

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A delegation led by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta discussed key concerns related to trade and commerce.

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The delegation highlighted issues affecting business activity and stressed the need for a more conducive environment to boost economic growth and streamline operations, they said.

The industry representatives also expressed gratitude to the chief minister for restoring the Darbar Move, stating that the move has revitalised economic activity in the region, particularly benefiting markets, rental properties, hotels and the transport sector.

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Another delegation, led by Vivek Verma of the Pir Panjal Welfare and Development Trust, raised a range of developmental priorities reflecting the aspirations of the region’s residents. The members emphasised the tourism potential of the Pir Panjal region and called for focused and sustainable efforts to harness it, they said.

They also underscored the need to strengthen healthcare and education infrastructure, ensure drinking water supply, and expand employment opportunities, especially for the youth in border areas.

The chief minister assured them that their concerns would be addressed on priority. He also reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure balanced and inclusive development across Jammu and Kashmir.