Trade unions get last chance to file pending annual returns

Labour Commissioner and Registrar of Trade Unions, J&K, Charandeep Singh, has issued a fresh and final notice directing all defaulting trade unions and associations to submit their pending annual returns within 10 days.

Under Section 28 of the Trade Unions Act, 1926, every registered trade union is required to file its annual returns for the year ending December 31 by July 31 of the following year. However, despite repeated reminders and earlier notices issued by the department, a considerable number of unions have continued to remain non-compliant.

Referring to the earlier notices, which had clearly called upon the unions to fulfil this mandatory statutory obligation, the Labour Commissioner has now issued a final compliance directive. “Unions that fail to file their pending returns within the stipulated 10-day period will be considered defaulters, with no further opportunity for explanation, rendering them liable for strict action, including cancellation of registration,” the notice reads.

Singh emphasised that submission of annual returns is not only a legal requirement, but also essential for ensuring accountability, transparency and the proper functioning of trade unions across the Union Territory.

He directed all Deputy Labour Commissioners and Assistant Labour Commissioners to ensure compliance immediately and to verify that all returns are submitted in Form ‘D’ within the prescribed period.

The Labour Department reiterated that maintaining proper records, adhering to statutory reporting requirements and complying with by-laws are fundamental duties of every registered trade union. All the unions have been urged to take the final notice seriously and complete their pending submissions.