 Traders apprised of tax ‘benefits’ : The Tribune India

Traders apprised of tax ‘benefits’

Traders apprised of tax ‘benefits’

Photo for representation. File photo



PTI

Jammu, March 5

Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Rahul Yadav held a series of interactions with different market associations and traders to sensitise them to property tax, an official said on Sunday. The meetings over the past week were held with office-bearers of different trade bodies, including president of Ware House Traders’ Association Deepak Gupta. Addressing the meetings, the MC Commissioner informed the traders and market associations that the property tax announced by the government was intended for strengthening municipal finances and would benefit common people in terms of better service delivery.

“Property tax is one of the essential pillars of municipal financing world over. It is being levied by municipalities to augment their resources,” Yadav said. The official said concerns of traders were also addressed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

2
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

3
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

4
Punjab

Gangsters 'celebrate' killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

5
Trending

Nawaz Sharif's PMLN shares 'bill' of tea served to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reflects MIG 21 as price paid; netizens school Pak thoroughly

6
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

7
Nation

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

8
Delhi

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

9
Sports

‘Happy tears’: Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza ends her career where it began

10
Punjab

Partap Singh Bajwa attacks CM Bhagwant Mann for losing Reliance solar project

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...

Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case

Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case

According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Vir...

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor says h...


Cities

View All

2 snatching cases rock holy city

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Illegal booth not removed in Amritsar, DC takes AIT staff to task

In sensitive border district, new SSP in Gurdaspur has his hands full

Revive vanishing industries, say Amritsar traders

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Nine Opposition parties write to PM Modi on 'misuse' of probe agencies, slam Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy