Traders apprised of tax ‘benefits’

Jammu, March 5
Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Rahul Yadav held a series of interactions with different market associations and traders to sensitise them to property tax, an official said on Sunday. The meetings over the past week were held with office-bearers of different trade bodies, including president of Ware House Traders’ Association Deepak Gupta. Addressing the meetings, the MC Commissioner informed the traders and market associations that the property tax announced by the government was intended for strengthening municipal finances and would benefit common people in terms of better service delivery.
“Property tax is one of the essential pillars of municipal financing world over. It is being levied by municipalities to augment their resources,” Yadav said. The official said concerns of traders were also addressed.
