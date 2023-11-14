Traffic affected on Jammu-Srinagar highway at Ramban

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 13

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed due to a landslide and shooting stones in Ramban district on Monday afternoon. The traffic police immediately shut the highway for traffic from both sides. The landslide near T2 in the district also hit a vehicle on the NH but fortunately no one was hurt. A traffic police spokesperson said traffic from both sides had been halted at T2 Ramban due to shooting stones. “People are advised to talk to the traffic control room before proceeding on the Jammu-Srinagar highway,” the spokesperson said.

Men and machinery were immediately pressed into duty to clear the debris from the vital road which connects Kashmir region with rest of the country. While there are other roads connecting Kashmir but the NH-44 is considered to be most dependable one for supplies to soldiers stationed along borders with Pakistan and China.

By 4 pm, the traffic had been restored partially at T2. “People are advised to follow lane discipline. Overtaking can lead to congestion,” the traffic police stated.

Ramban district witnesses landslides and shooting stones along the under-construction NH-44 which is being four-laned. While many flyovers and tunnels are coming up on the route, the traffic is often shut due to different reasons in the district.

