Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended for 14 hours from Saturday

Srinagar, March 9
Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was allowed one-way on Saturday due to bad road condition and narrowing of the highway at a number of places due to landslide debris, an official said.
Traffic department officials said that traffic will move one-way from Srinagar to Jammu on Saturday and no vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction.
"Till 1 p.m. only light motor vehicles will be allowed to move followed by heavy motor vehicles traffic will be allowed on the highway," officials added.
On Friday, traffic moved one-way from Jammu to Srinagar on the highway.
Meanwhile, authorities have decided to suspend traffic on the highway for 14 hours beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday for widening of the highway.
Traffic department officials said on Saturday, "In view of the requisition received from Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travellers/drivers, sanction is hereby granted in favour of NHAI, PIU Ramban for taking 14 hours traffic haltage from 10 p.m. on March 9 to 12 p.m. on March 3 for widening of the carriageway to two lanes at Dhalwas."
"During haltage the widening at other places will also be taken up for restoration from Nashri to Banihal."
The nearly 300-km-long highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Valley as all essential commodities are brought in through this highway.
