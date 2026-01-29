Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway post snow, flights resume too

A day after snowfall disrupted air and road connectivity in Kashmir, flight operations resumed at Srinagar airport on Wednesday, while vehicular traffic on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway (NH-44) was fully restored, officials said.

Advertisement

Srinagar Airport authorities said all flight operations returned to normal on Wednesday. “While a few morning flights experienced delays, operations are running smoothly,” the Srinagar airport posted on X. Flight services had been suspended on Tuesday morning due to snowfall, and later all flights were cancelled for the day.

Advertisement

Officials said traffic was allowed from both directions on the 270-km Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. Heavy motor vehicles, including trucks, were also permitted after the road was fully cleared. Earlier in the day, only light motor vehicles were allowed.

Advertisement

According to officials, teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) carried out extensive clearance work, including sprinkling salt and urea to remove frost and ensure safe driving conditions. The reopening of the highway brought relief to commuters and tourists who were stranded following its closure due to inclement weather.

Earlier on Wednesday, authorities had said the highway remained closed due to snow accumulation. “Clearance work was in progress, and vehicular movement was suspended until the road was fully restored,” police had said.

Advertisement

Snowfall began late Monday night and intensified by Tuesday morning, blanketing most parts of Kashmir. The snowfall continued till late Tuesday night, while weather conditions improved on Wednesday.

Officials said the Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir with the Jammu region, and the Srinagar–Kargil road remain closed. “People are advised not to travel on these roads until they are completely restored and declared safe,” the traffic police said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said light rain and snow are likely at isolated places on January 28. From January 29 to 31, the weather is expected to remain generally dry, with cloudy conditions towards the evening of January 31. On February 1 and 2, cloudy weather with light to moderate rain or snowfall is forecast at scattered to fairly widespread places.

Last week’s snowfall, including the season’s first in the plains, had also led to the closure of the Srinagar–Jammu highway and suspension of flight operations at Srinagar airport.