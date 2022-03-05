Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu, March 5
Traffic movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended in the early hours of Saturday after rolling stones from a hillock damaged a steel tunnel near Panthiyal in Ramban district, officials said.
The restoration work is in progress and it is likely to take four hours to resume traffic movement on the strategic highway, the officials said.
They said the steel tunnel has been extensively damaged and it is taking time to remove the damaged girders, since shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the highway at regular intervals are hampering the clearance operation.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Embassy
The mission says it is in touch with all interlocutors conce...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
5 die as SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...