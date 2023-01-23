Train forces in emerging tech: PM to police officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 22

Stressing on need for making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked for greater cooperation between state and central law-enforcing agencies.

Addressing top leadership of state and central police forces here at the conclusion of the three-day ‘All-India Conference of Directors General (DGPs) and Inspectors General (IGPs)’, the Prime Minister emphasised on the importance of ‘National Data Governance Framework’ for smoothening data exchange across agencies.

“While we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics etc, there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols etc,” the PM said, adding that it was highly recommended that “we should strive for repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states”.

Modi, according to an official statement issued by the PMO, also suggested prison reforms to improve jail management. He also discussed strengthening of border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials, it stated, adding that the PM not only listens to all the inputs, but also encourages discussions so that new ideas can come up.

He called for replicating the model of the DGP/IGP conferences at the state and district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.

Around 600 more officers attended the conference in the hybrid mode.