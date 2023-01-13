Train from Baramulla to Banihal derails in Budgam district

PTI

Srinagar, January 13

A bogey of a train, which was going from Baramulla to Banihal, derailed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said here.

No one was injured but the train services on the route have been suspended.

Officials said the last bogey, which was empty, skidded off the track at Mazahama in the district.

Further details are awaited.