Train services affected

PTI

Srinagar, April 19

Train services between Banihal and the Kashmir valley was suspended on Wednesday after rain caused waterlogging at a railway station, officials said. The train movement between Banihal in the Jammu region and Qazigund in Kashmir was suspended after incessant rainfall caused waterlogging at Hillar railway station in Anantnag district.

Officials said the service was suspended as a precautionary measure. The officials said the service would be restored after improvement in the weather conditions.

Many areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley received snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains over the last 48 hours.