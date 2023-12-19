Training for rural water supply staff held in Kargil

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 18

Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with Public Health Engineering Department of Ladakh, organised a three-day residential training for the department for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of rural water supply systems.

On the inaugural day, Superintending Engineer, PHE Kargil, Maqbool Husaain, was the chief guest while Chief Planning Officer, Kargil, Abdul Hadi, was the guest of honour.

Maqbool Husain emphasised on the importance of ensuring community participation, especially village water and sanitation committee (VWSC) in daily operation of the rural water supply systems (RWSS) and extended support to PHE in maintenance supply system.

He said there has been a paradigm shift under Jal Jeevan Mission from an engineering-led approach to a community-led approach in making RWSS sustainable and emphasised the role of engineers to become social engineers in strengthening the water supply ecosystem and assisting the local community for an efficient and effective O&M.

Kargil CPO Abdul Hadi emphasised on the aims and objectives of holding this training and its importance for the participants.

#Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh