Training in handling EVMs, VVPATs held

Jammu, April 1
A training session on the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines was on Monday organised for female staff members of model polling stations at the DC office here.
The training aimed to ensure that female staff members are well-equipped with knowledge and skills required to effectively operate these machines during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
District Election Officer Harvinder Singh briefed the staff about their significant role in the election process and directed them to take full benefit of the training programme and implement the same throughout their election related duties
“The training was conducted by District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) and Assistant Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) who provided full guidance to participants in various facets of the electoral process and operating EVM/VVPAT,” an official informed.
The official said the training session covered various topics related to the functioning and maintenance of EVMs and VVPAT, including how to set up and test the machines, how to troubleshoot common issues, and the importance of maintaining the integrity and security of the voting process. The participants also had the opportunity to practice using the machines in a simulated polling station environment.
