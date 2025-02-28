Transport Commissioner inspects ops in Reasi, Samba

Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan conducted a surprise visit to the office of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) in Reasi on Thursday and issued a series of directives aimed at ensuring the timely delivery of services as per the Public Services Guarantee Act.

Mahajan warned that any deviation from these standards would lead to severe consequences, with erring officials facing strict legal action. He emphasised the department’s unwavering commitment to enhancing transparency, accountability and public service efficiency.

During his visit, Mahajan supervised scheduled driving tests in Reasi and issued firm instructions for the fair conduct of these trials. He maintained a zero-tolerance policy for any discrepancies in the process, emphasising that all driving tests must comply with the Central Motor Vehicles Act (CMVA) and related regulations.

Earlier, during an inspection at the Trial Ground in Samba, the Transport Commissioner discovered that a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) was conducting driving tests without the necessary orders. In response, Mahajan promptly ordered the MVI’s attachment to his office as a disciplinary measure and sought an explanation from the ARTO Samba.

In another action, the flying squad enforcement team set up a ‘naka’ at Katra to address complaints of overcharging by auto-rickshaws.